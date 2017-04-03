St. Croix County crash leaves man, 33, dead

According to a news release, Shipley was southbound on Wall Street when a Chevy Impala driven by 38-year-old Angela M. Berg, heading east on County Road CC, entered the intersection.

Berg, of Somerset, reportedly did not see Shipley’s motorcycle, which had been behind a truck at the intersection. The traffic encounter caused Shipley to brake, lose control of the motorcycle and crash, the release states.

Shipley, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond before being transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Sunday, April 2.

Neither Berg nor her three passengers, children ages 4-12, were injured in the incident, which did not involve contact between her Impala and the motorcycle.

New Richmond police, firefighters and EMS crews assisted deputies at the scene, along with Star Prairie first responders.

The crash, St. Croix County’s third traffic fatality of 2017, remains under investigation.