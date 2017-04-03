River Falls crews respond to pedestrian crash on Highway 35
Emergency crews responded Monday morning to Highway 35 in River Falls after a person was reportedly struck in traffic.
Initial police scanner transmissions indicated the person was struck at about 11:30 a.m. by a semi-trailer. River Falls ambulance crews and police were seen responding to a person lying on the roadway in the northbound lane of Highway 35 traffic — just north of the Highway 65 off-ramp from River Falls.
A semi-trailer was one of several vehicles seen stopped at the scene.
More information on the incident will be posted as it is available.