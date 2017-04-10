Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hager City home catches fire after grill explosion

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 1:12 p.m.
    The Ellsworth, Red Wing, and Prescott fire departments responded to a call in Hager City on Saturday. Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer said the homeowners called saying their gas grill exploded on the deck. Matthew Lambert/Pierce County Herald

    HAGER CITY -- Area firefighters battled to control a blaze at a rural Hager City home for four hours late Saturday afternoon. 

    Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer said they received a call at 4:22 p.m. from the homeowners, Jamie Grizzle and Ben Bergh, claiming their gas grill on their deck at N3875 County Road K exploded, completely engulfing the side of their home and spreading to the roof. No one was injured, according to Langer. 

    Red Wing and Prescott fire departments assisted Ellsworth Fire on the scene.

    Langer said the walls of the house are still standing, but the roof collapsed in. The homeowners are staying with family in Ellsworth.

    No other property was damaged as a result of the fire.

    You can visit their gofundme page at http://www.gofundme.com/6c8ny-jamie-and-ben-bergh

    More from the Pierce County Herald

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentshouse fireEllsworth Fire DepartmentPrescott Fire Departmentred wing fire departmentHager Citywisconsin
    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement