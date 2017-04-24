Motorcyclist injured in Pierce County crash
A Minnesota man was hospitalized Saturday after the motorcycle he was on crashed in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 53-year-old Thomas G. Filipek of Hugo, the operator of a Victory motorcycle that crashed near Highway 10 and 1090th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
Filipek was taken by River Falls EMS to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.
According to the news release, the crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. when Filipek lost control of the motorcycle while trying to stop at the intersection. He was injured after falling off the motorcycle during the incident.
Deputies were assisted by River Falls EMS-Prescott and Prescott firefighters.