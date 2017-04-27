River Falls man sustains serious injuries in crash
A River Falls man was hospitalized early Thursday after the vehicle he was driving crashed in St. Croix County.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Chase Kohls. He was taken by River Falls ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.
Kohls’ condition was not immediately available.
The crash occurred at 5:59 a.m. on County Road W in the town of Pleasant Valley. According to deputies, Kohls was northbound near 30th Avenue when the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving crashed. Kohls was seatbelted, according to the sheriff’s office.
River Falls firefighters, EMS and ambulance assisted deputies at the crash, which remains under investigation.