    Driver trapped in car after Elmwood rollover

    By Sarah Young on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:44 p.m.

    ELMWOOD -- A Spring Valley man was trapped in a vehicle early Thursday morning after it rolled over in Elmwood.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the one-vehicle rollover crash at 12:31 a.m. on County Road P at Partridge Drive. When deputies arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Jesse Schmitt of Spring Valley trapped in a 2002 Chevy Cavalier he had been operating.

    Schmitt had been traveling northbound on County Road P when he apparently lost control, entered the west ditch and rolled over.

    He was taken to Mayo Menomonie Hospital with undisclosed injuries. He was also cited for OWI-second offense.

    Elmwood EMS and Elmwood Fire assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

