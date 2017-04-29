Search
    Girl identified who died in apparent drowning in central Minnesota

    By FNS on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:21 p.m.
    The swampy area that was searched was next to the channel between lakes Darling and Cowdry along the Central Lakes Trail.(Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)1 / 3
    Sheriff's deputies were at the scene along the Central Lakes Trail on Friday, April 28, where the Douglas County dive team recovered a 12-year-old girl. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)2 / 3
    The area that was searched was this swampy area between lakes Darling and Cowdry along the Central Lakes Trail on the west side of Alexandria. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 3 / 3

    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A 12-year-old girl died Friday in an apparent drowning in a swampy area between two lakes near here.

    JaLysa Anne Cook of Alexandria was found in about 3 feet of water about 6:10 p.m, according to authorities.

    Life-saving efforts were begun immediately. Cook was taken by ambulance to Douglas County Hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and its Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called to the area next to the Central Lakes Trail between lakes Cowdry and Darling. The site was next to the channel between the two lakes and near several houses on the west side of Alexandria.

    The girl's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

