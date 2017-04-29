Life-saving efforts were begun immediately. Cook was taken by ambulance to Douglas County Hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and its Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called to the area next to the Central Lakes Trail between lakes Cowdry and Darling. The site was next to the channel between the two lakes and near several houses on the west side of Alexandria.

The girl's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.