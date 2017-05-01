Crash sends River Falls man to hospital

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Christopher Stacy was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital after the crash, which was reported at 12:27 a.m. The extent of his injuries wasn’t disclosed by authorities.

Deputies said Stacy was southbound on 850th Street when the 2005 Ford Focus he was driving left the road and struck a round bail about a half-mile north of Highway 29 in the town of River Falls.

Pierce County deputies were assisted at the scene by River Falls police, River Falls Area Ambulance and River Falls firefighters.

The crash remains under investigation.

