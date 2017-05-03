Search
    Pierce County crash victim later jailed

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 7:43 a.m.

    A Rusk County woman was hospitalized before being jailed after a Sunday crash in the town of Martell.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Nicole Lund of Sheldon was transported by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital after the crash, reported at 5:51 p.m. on County Road J near 690th Avenue.

    According to a news release, Lund was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang that left the road and crashed into a ditch. The extent of her injuries was not released by authorities, but she was booked into Pierce County Jail at 10:06 p.m. on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    Deputies, who were assisted at the scene by firefighters, medics and ambulance crew members from Ellsworth, continued to investigate the crash.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
