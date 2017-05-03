Pierce County crash victim later jailed

According to a news release, Lund was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang that left the road and crashed into a ditch. The extent of her injuries was not released by authorities, but she was booked into Pierce County Jail at 10:06 p.m. on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies, who were assisted at the scene by firefighters, medics and ambulance crew members from Ellsworth, continued to investigate the crash.