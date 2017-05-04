Search
    River Falls crash sends 2 to hospital

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:58 a.m.
    Authorities said three people were injured and two were hospitalized after this two-vehicle crash Wednesday at highways 29 and 65 in River Falls. Sarah Young / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    River Falls police and firefighters were among responding agencies at a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at highways 65 and 29. Matthew Lamberg / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    Two Spring Valley women were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in River Falls.

    River Falls police said the crash, reported at 3:37 p.m. at highways 65 and 29, left Sally Grape, 72, and her passenger Katherine Grape, 45, with undetermined injuries. Deputy Police Chief Jon Aubart said their injuries didn’t appear serious; both women were taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital.

    Aubart said Grape was southbound on Highway 65 when her vehicle turned in front of a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Randy Heil of River Falls. Heil sustained possible injuries but was not transported, according to reports.

    Aubart said Sally Grape was cited for failure to yield.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
