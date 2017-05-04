River Falls crash sends 2 to hospital
Two Spring Valley women were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in River Falls.
River Falls police said the crash, reported at 3:37 p.m. at highways 65 and 29, left Sally Grape, 72, and her passenger Katherine Grape, 45, with undetermined injuries. Deputy Police Chief Jon Aubart said their injuries didn’t appear serious; both women were taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital.
Aubart said Grape was southbound on Highway 65 when her vehicle turned in front of a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Randy Heil of River Falls. Heil sustained possible injuries but was not transported, according to reports.
Aubart said Sally Grape was cited for failure to yield.