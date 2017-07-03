Somerset teen killed in Polk County crash
A 2017 Somerset High School graduate died Friday after his pickup truck crashed in rural Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 18-year-old Matthew H.S. Freeberg died after being ejected from the truck in a crash that occurred after he swerved to miss a deer in the road. Four passengers in the truck survived with minor injuries.
Deputies were called at 9:18 p.m. to 290th Avenue in the town of Sterling, where they learned the truck had been westbound when it crested a hill and swerved after encountering a deer in the road.
The vehicle overturned and threw Freeberg from it; the passengers found him pinned beneath the truck and eventually freed him and helped Freeberg until EMS crews arrived.
Freeberg’s condition worsened after a medical helicopter was called and he died at the scene.
Deputies said Freeberg was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The four passengers were belted, according to deputies.
The crash remains under investigation.