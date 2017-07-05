Search
    Woman, 80, injured in town of Trenton crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:05 p.m.

    A Hager City woman was hospitalized this week after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 12:50 p.m. July 3 to Highway 35 and County Road VV in the town of Trenton, where a 2003 Toyota Corolla and a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup collided.

    Deputies learned the Toyota, driven by 80-year-old Carol L. Chase, was northbound on the county road when she entered the pickup’s path at the Highway 35 intersection. Chase was taken by Red Wing ambulance to Mayo Health System-Red Wing.

    Deputies didn’t disclose the extent of her injuries.

    The pickup driver, identified as Tanner M. Huppert, 18, Beldenville, was evaluated and released from the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

    NewsaccidentsaccidentCrashpierce countyHager City
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
