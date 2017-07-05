Bay City man recovering after motorcycle crash

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 28-year-old Christopher J. Majors, the operator of a 2015 Kawasaki that was eastbound on 170th Avenue during the crash, reported at 7:07 a.m.

According to deputies’ initial investigation, the motorcycle ran a stop sign at County Road C, where it struck a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sandra L. Swenson, 54, of Ellsworth.

Majors was thrown from the bike during the crash and was first taken by Red Wing ambulance to Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, where he was flown by North Memorial Air Care to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

A spokeswoman from Regions said Majors was in good condition on Wednesday.

Swenson was not injured.

Ellsworth firefighters also assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.