Hager City man airlifted after bus crash on I94
A Hager City man was airlifted Thursday, Sept. 7, after a semi struck the Air Force Reserve bus in which he was riding.
Bob Preskorn was conscious when he was flown from the scene near Monticello, Minn. He was among 13 people en route to a training site near Fargo, N.D. when the semi apparently rearended the bus shortly before noon on Interstate 94, according to the 934th Airlift Wing in Minneapolis.
Six people aboard the bus were hurt; Preskorn was the sole person airlifted, the State Patrol's initial report said.
The bus overturned in the median and traffic backed up in both directions. The westbound lane reopened about 3 p.m.
The State Patrol is expected to release details as troopers continue their investigation.