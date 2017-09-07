Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Rosemount

According to the State Patrol, Jorgensen was eastbound on Highway 55 when he swerved to avoid a box truck that was westbound and turning south onto County Road 42. Jorgensen's Yamaha motorcycle then struck the Malibu, which was westbound in the Highway 55 bypass lane.

Jorgensen's motorcycle came to a stop in the westbound lane. Jorgensen, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Malibu stopped in the ditch after the crash. The driver, Ralph Whitfield Ransom, 73, of Bloomington, was not injured. A passenger, Cheryl Jean Ransom, 70, also was not injured. They were wearing seatbelts.

The box truck driver, Murphy Antoine Cantrelle, 56, of Apple Valley, was not injured. Cantrelle was wearing a seatbelt.

The State Patrol reported it was unknown whether alcohol was involved for Jorgensen. It was not involved for the other drivers.