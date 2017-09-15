Around 8 p.m. Sept. 14, the vehicle drifted off northbound Highway 61, broke through a fence and headed into oncoming traffic on southbound East Point Douglas Road.

The driver was transported to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the second car was not transported, but was evaluated for minor injuries. Neither driver had passengers.

Both vehicles are likely a total loss, and the fence between Highway 61 and East Point Douglas Road was damaged.

Read More