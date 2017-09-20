Clear Lake-area crash sends 1 to hospital
Authorities said a 27-year-old east metro man driving under the influence of pot with a 3-year-old passenger was responsible for a three-vehicle crash near Clear Lake.
The man, identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol as Joseph P. Koehler, was hospitalized after the crash, reported at noon Sunday, Sept. 17, at Highway 63 and County Road F in Polk County.
Koehler, who was taken to Amery Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was the only person injured in the crash, according to troopers.
Troopers determined Koehler failed to yield at a stop sign while heading east on County Road F and pulled out in front of a Cadillac Escalade that struck his Chevy Monte Carlo. Impact from the crash sent the two vehicles careening into a Dodge Caravan that was waiting to turn at the intersection.
The Cadillac was driven by 59-year-old Cumberland resident David G. Ficocello, while the Dodge was driven by 40-year-old Steven S. Sunday of Clear Lake.
Troopers said Koehler was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, operating under the influence of marijuana with a child in the vehicle, failure to yield right-of-way and driving without a license.