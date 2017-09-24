NR man airlifted from motorcycle crash
A 60-year-old New Richmond man was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in the town of Trimbelle.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.
According to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release, the man lost control of a 2008 Honda motorcycle on County Road O near 430th Avenue. He was driving alone and not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.