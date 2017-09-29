Collision lands 2 vehicles in corn field

A GMC pickup truck driven by Brian O’Connell, 68, rural Ellsworth, was heading westbound on 450th Avenue when a Pontiac car, driven by 24-year-old Christopher Kelley of Hager City failed to stop at a stop sign while heading northbound on 750th Street. The vehicle collided, causing O’Connell’s to leave the road, overturn and land at the edge of a cornfield in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Kelley’s vehicle ended up in the corn field as well.

O’Connell and his passenger, 67-year-old Kristie O’Connell, and Kelley were transported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Ellsworth fire, ambulance and paramedics services assisted at the scene.