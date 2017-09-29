Search
    Collision lands 2 vehicles in corn field

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 4:15 p.m.

    Two vehicles overturned into a corn field Wednesday, Sept. 26 after a collision in the town of Trimbelle.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at 9:48 a.m. at the intersection of 750th Street and 450th Avenue.

    A GMC pickup truck driven by Brian O’Connell, 68, rural Ellsworth, was heading westbound on 450th Avenue when a Pontiac car, driven by 24-year-old Christopher Kelley of Hager City failed to stop at a stop sign while heading northbound on 750th Street. The vehicle collided, causing O’Connell’s to leave the road, overturn and land at the edge of a cornfield in the northwest corner of the intersection.

    Kelley’s vehicle ended up in the corn field as well.

    O’Connell and his passenger, 67-year-old Kristie O’Connell, and Kelley were transported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

    Ellsworth fire, ambulance and paramedics services assisted at the scene.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
