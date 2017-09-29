Collision lands 2 vehicles in corn field
Two vehicles overturned into a corn field Wednesday, Sept. 26 after a collision in the town of Trimbelle.
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at 9:48 a.m. at the intersection of 750th Street and 450th Avenue.
A GMC pickup truck driven by Brian O’Connell, 68, rural Ellsworth, was heading westbound on 450th Avenue when a Pontiac car, driven by 24-year-old Christopher Kelley of Hager City failed to stop at a stop sign while heading northbound on 750th Street. The vehicle collided, causing O’Connell’s to leave the road, overturn and land at the edge of a cornfield in the northwest corner of the intersection.
Kelley’s vehicle ended up in the corn field as well.
O’Connell and his passenger, 67-year-old Kristie O’Connell, and Kelley were transported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
Ellsworth fire, ambulance and paramedics services assisted at the scene.