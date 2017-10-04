10-year-old hit by car in New Richmond, airlifted to Regions

According to a news release sent out by the New Richmond Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, upon arrival, officers and EMS provided emergency medical care to the girl. The patient, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated by EMS and ultimately airlifted to Regions Hospital for her injuries. The occupants of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

The report stated that the driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that struck the young girl was driven by a 40-year-old male driver. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The release stated that the driver of the vehicle is a valid driver and he complied with all requested testing. However, those results are not available at this time. Early indications are that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the news release.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department reconstruction team assisted with evidence collection and documentation of the crash site. According to New Richmond Chief of Police Craig Yehlik, the crash remains under investigation, and factors that will be looked at will be sun angle, speed, witness statements and other potential factors.

Witnesses to this crash that have not already given a statement are asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department.

New Richmond EMS, New Richmond Fire and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department also responded to the crash and offered support to New Richmond Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.