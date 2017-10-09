Search
    Minn. woman remains in serious condition after motorcycle strikes Great Dane

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:23 p.m.

    A loose Great Dane running on a Pierce County road led to a weekend motorcycle crash that hospitalized two Minnesota residents.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Randolph residents Jeffrey Thompson, 46, and Stacey Popp, 45, were southbound at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 7 on County Road F in the town of Clifton when the motorcycle they were on struck the dog.

    Popp, the passenger, was airlifted from the scene by North Memorial Air Care to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She was listed in serious condition Monday at the hospital.

    Thompson, the driver, was taken by River Falls ambulance to Regions, where he was listed in fair condition Monday.

    Deputies were also assisted at the scene by police and firefighters from Prescott.

