Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

NR high school student killed in crash

    UPDATE: Ellsworth school bus was rear-ended by semi

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:17 a.m.

    Bumps and bruises were reportedly the extent of injuries after an Ellsworth School District bus was rear-ended by a semi-trailer near Bay City.

    According to an automated message sent to district families, the crash, which occurred near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, didn’t result in serious injuries for the 13 students on board bus No. 15 or its driver.

    The students were taken to the Bay City fire hall where parents could meet them. The district said all those families have been notified of the incident.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, while the bus, driven by 74-year-old Darrell Schuster, was stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto 150th Avenue. That's when a semi driven by 50-year-old Sauk Rapids, Minn., resident Daniel Neussendorfer struck the bus from behind.

    Neussendorfer was taken by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Health Systems-Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth firefighters and Red Wing ambulance were among responding agencies at the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentaccidentsellsworthellsworth school district
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness