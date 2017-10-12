Workers free woman trapped under own car in New Richmond
Police credited construction workers with freeing a woman who was found pinned under her own car Wednesday in New Richmond.
New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said the crash, reported at 5 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1000 block of Tamarack Place, occurred when a 65-year-old woman was run over by her own car. He said the woman, whose identity was not released, parked the car in her driveway and walked behind it. The unoccupied vehicle began to roll backward and struck the woman as she got to the street.
Yehlik said construction workers across the street rushed to the scene and lifted the car off the woman.
“New Richmond Police would also like to thank the construction crew for their quick thinking and actions in this matter,” Yehlik said.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in New Richmond for her injuries — the extent of which were not disclosed.
New Richmond EMS crews, firefighters, Roberts firefighters and St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies assisted police at the scene.