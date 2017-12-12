Update: Teen crash victim ID'd, in critical condition

A Regions spokeswoman said Ryan was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 3:30 p.m. at U.S. Highway 63 and County Road Y.

A 2006 Buick driven by Ryan was heading north on Highway 63 when it hit an area of blowing and drifting snow, which caused him to lose control and go into the southbound lane of Highway 63, into the path of a southbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by 47-year-old Woodville resident Jason R. Anderson. .

Ryan was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Anderson was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, who were assisted at the scene by Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth EMS , Baldwin EMS, Pierce County Highway Department, and Life Link Helicopter.