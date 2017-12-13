Traffic crashes claim 46 lives in Wisconsin last month

Through November of this year, 555 people have died in Wisconsin traffic crashes including 77 motorcyclists, 56 pedestrians and seven bicyclists. Traffic deaths through November were five less compared to the same period last year.

"To help ensure a safe and happy holiday season, we need all travelers to do their part," said David Pabst, director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "Drivers should make sure everyone in their vehicle is buckled up, watch their speed and the weather conditions, put away the phone, and stay focused on the roadway."

Due to the potential for impaired driving over the holiday period, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization Dec. 15 through New Year's Day.

"Whether the cause is alcohol, prescription medication or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, dangerous and entirely preventable," Pabst said.