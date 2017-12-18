Troopers said a 2002 Subaru Legacy driven by 18-year-old Elise N. Sikes from Hudson was southbound on Highway 71 when it lost control and collided with Maves’ northbound 1999 Volkswagen Beetle. The crash was reported at 9:48 a.m. in Hubbard County, about 16 miles south of Bemidji. Road conditions were listed as icy.

Maves was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

Sikes sustained non-life-threatening injuries; as did passengers Marta Christensen, 18, of Hudson, and Saketh Rajendran, 19, of Brooklyn Park, Minn; however, Rajendran was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., according to the Patrol’s report.

All three occupants of the Subaru were wearing their seat belts, the report said. Maves was also belted, according to troopers.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Bemidji Pioneer contributed to this report