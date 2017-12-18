Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hudson teens survive northern Minn. crash that left motorist, 75, dead

    By Mike Longaecker on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.

    Two Hudson residents were involved in a crash that left the driver of a second vehicle dead last week in northern Minnesota.

    The Minnesota State Patrol said 75-year-old Park Rapids resident Dale A. Maves was killed in a head-on collision on Thursday, Dec. 14, on U.S. Highway 71 in Hubbard County.

    Troopers said a 2002 Subaru Legacy driven by 18-year-old Elise N. Sikes from Hudson was southbound on Highway 71 when it lost control and collided with Maves’ northbound 1999 Volkswagen Beetle. The crash was reported at 9:48 a.m. in Hubbard County, about 16 miles south of Bemidji. Road conditions were listed as icy.

    Maves was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

    Sikes sustained non-life-threatening injuries; as did passengers Marta Christensen, 18, of Hudson, and Saketh Rajendran, 19, of Brooklyn Park, Minn; however, Rajendran was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., according to the Patrol’s report.

    All three occupants of the Subaru were wearing their seat belts, the report said. Maves was also belted, according to troopers.

    Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

    The Bemidji Pioneer contributed to this report

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashaccidentfatalHudsonMinnesotaWisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness