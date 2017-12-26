Missing man found wet, cold, alive in Prescott

He said a Prescott police officer found the man just south of town near St. Joseph's Cemetery along Monroe Street. The man had gone out to look for his dog — a trek that took him to the Mississippi River, where Funk said the man fell in.

The chief said the man made his way back up the rolling terrain when he was found by the officer after a 17-minute search.

"There's some terrain there," Funk said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the man had been in the elements, though scanner reports indicated he hadn't been heard from for about two hours.

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees at the time of the call.

Funk said the man was checked out by EMS crews but didn't request further medical attention. The man's dog was also OK, the chief noted.

Funk said he didn't have the man's identity, but suspected he was in his 60s.

Prescott firefighters and Pierce County sheriff's deputies assisted police and EMS crews. Funk said no emergency workers were injured during the search.