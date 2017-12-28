Search
    Autopsy sheds little light on Baldwin newborn's death

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:42 p.m.

    Authorities said there’s no indication of what claimed the life of an infant found dead last fall in Baldwin.

    The final autopsy on Aubree Long revealed “no anatomic cause of death,” nor any trauma to the 14-week-old’s body, according to Ramsey County Medical Examiner findings released Thursday by Baldwin police. Toxicology blood tests also turned up nothing out of the ordinary, according to the report.

    Long and her father, 39-year-old Jeffrey Long, were found dead Oct. 31 in their home. Police concluded Jeffrey Long died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though questions remained about the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

    A news release states the family "is requesting privacy at this time."

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
