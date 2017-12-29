The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Preston resident Penny Yelton died in the crash, which left the driver of a second vehicle with serious injuries. That person, 37-year-old Casie Johnson, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The sheriff’s department didn’t disclose the extent of her injuries, but scanner traffic at the time indicated she sustained a leg injury.

Deputies responded to the crash at 1:38 p.m. Dec. 28 at Highway 63 north of 810th Street in the town of Trenton. Investigation revealed Yelton’s 1998 Dodge Dakota was northbound when it lost control, crossed the center line and struck Johnson’s 2000 Chevy Silverado.

Yelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Matthys said the road surface was “glazed over” at the time and was a likely factor. Alcohol was not involved, he said, adding that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Red Wing firefighters and EMS, Ellsworth firefighters, Ellsworth first responders, LifeLink helicopter and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.