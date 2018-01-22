Search
    Two men killed in St. Croix County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:11 a.m.

    Two Minneapolis men were killed and a third was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday in rural St. Croix County.

    The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as the driver, 32-year-old Eduardo F. Salvidar, and a passenger, 24-year-old Milton E. Valenzuela Favela.

    Deputies responded to a motorist’s report at 5:01 a.m. Jan. 20 of a crash along County Road E near County Road D in the town of Baldwin. It wasn’t clear to the passer-by how long the overturned vehicle had been there.

    Officers arrived to find a severely damaged 2001 Ford pickup truck on its roof. All three occupants required extrication.

    A third man, passenger Luis Nino De La Cruz, 38, was taken by Baldwin ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

    The sheriff’s office said seat belts were not used and that speed appeared to be a factor. Investigators were awaiting lab results to determine if alcohol was involved.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
