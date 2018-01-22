Two men killed in St. Croix County crash

Deputies responded to a motorist’s report at 5:01 a.m. Jan. 20 of a crash along County Road E near County Road D in the town of Baldwin. It wasn’t clear to the passer-by how long the overturned vehicle had been there.

Officers arrived to find a severely damaged 2001 Ford pickup truck on its roof. All three occupants required extrication.

A third man, passenger Luis Nino De La Cruz, 38, was taken by Baldwin ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The sheriff’s office said seat belts were not used and that speed appeared to be a factor. Investigators were awaiting lab results to determine if alcohol was involved.