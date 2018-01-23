Plum City man airlifted after Highway 10 crash

Deputies said he was partially thrown from the crash, reported at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 23 on Highway 10 near 220th Street in the town of Union — about four miles northwest of Plum City. Deputies said Hovde was westbound when he lost control of a 2004 Chevy Avalanche, crossed the centerline and went into the south ditch, where the SUV rolled.

Plum City ambulance, Plum City fire, Ellsworth paramedics and LifeLink helicopter assisted deputies at the crash, which remains under investigation.