    Update: Plum City man in fair condition after crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:59 a.m.
    A LifeLink helicopter airlifted a Plum City man after he was injured Tuesday, Jan. 23, in a Highway 10 crash outside Plum City. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia

    A 63-year-old man was recovering in a Twin Cities hospital after being airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday outside Plum City.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Plum City resident Michael P. Hovde was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said he was in fair condition Wednesday morning.

    Deputies said he was partially thrown from the crash, reported at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 23 at Highway 10 near 220th Street in the town of Union — about four miles northwest of Plum City. Deputies said Hovde was westbound when he lost control of a 2004 Chevy Avalanche, crossed the centerline and went into the south ditch, where the SUV rolled.

    Plum City ambulance, Plum City fire, Ellsworth paramedics and LifeLink helicopter assisted deputies at the crash, which remains under investigation.

