Trucker's death not suspicious, Hudson police say
A truck driver who had apparently gotten off the freeway to avoid a blizzard was found dead Tuesday in Hudson.
Authorities said the man, a Quebec, Canada, resident, was discovered Jan. 23 in the Hudson Walmart parking lot. Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen identified the man as 72-year-old Roger M. Fournier.
The death did not appear suspicious, according to the chief, who said "Mr. Fournier had some medical issues that we believe were responsible for his death."
Jensen said authorities were asked to check on Fournier's rig by his Montreal, Canada, trucking employer after they were unable to reach him for several hours. Fournier had parked the semi-trailer he was found in at Walmart at about 8:30 p.m. Monday because of the winter storm that battered the area, Jensen said.