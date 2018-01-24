Trucker's death not suspicious, Hudson police say

The death did not appear suspicious, according to the chief, who said "Mr. Fournier had some medical issues that we believe were responsible for his death."

Jensen said authorities were asked to check on Fournier's rig by his Montreal, Canada, trucking employer after they were unable to reach him for several hours. Fournier had parked the semi-trailer he was found in at Walmart at about 8:30 p.m. Monday because of the winter storm that battered the area, Jensen said.