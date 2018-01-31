Search
    Twin Cities man killed in St. Croix County I-94 crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:51 a.m.

    An east metro man was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a St. Croix County bridge abutment.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the driver as 46-year-old Lake Elmo resident Derek S. Baker.

    Troopers were called at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 29 to eastbound Interstate 94 near Baldwin for the single-vehicle crash. The State Patrol said the vehicle left the road, entered the median and struck the bridge structure.

    Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Troopers were assisted by St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies, Baldwin police and local EMS workers.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
