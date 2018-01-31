Twin Cities man killed in St. Croix County I-94 crash
An east metro man was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a St. Croix County bridge abutment.
The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the driver as 46-year-old Lake Elmo resident Derek S. Baker.
Troopers were called at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 29 to eastbound Interstate 94 near Baldwin for the single-vehicle crash. The State Patrol said the vehicle left the road, entered the median and struck the bridge structure.
Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers were assisted by St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies, Baldwin police and local EMS workers.