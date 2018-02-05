Crews respond to rural Prescott crash
TOWN OF OAK GROVE -- A western Wisconsin man was checked out for injuries last weekend after a Highway 35 crash in rural Prescott.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 3 near 1220th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
Deputies said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Nelson resident Matthew D. Johnson was northbound in a 1998 Buick Century when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, struck a guardrail and crashed into a ditch.
He was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were assisted by Prescott police and River Falls-area ambulance.