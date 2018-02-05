Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crews respond to rural Prescott crash

    By Mike Longaecker on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:17 p.m.

    TOWN OF OAK GROVE -- A western Wisconsin man was checked out for injuries last weekend after a Highway 35 crash in rural Prescott.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 3 near 1220th Street in the town of Oak Grove.

    Deputies said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Nelson resident Matthew D. Johnson was northbound in a 1998 Buick Century when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, struck a guardrail and crashed into a ditch.

    He was treated and released from the scene with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Deputies were assisted by Prescott police and River Falls-area ambulance.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentstown of oak groveprescottWisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness