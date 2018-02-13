Small fire extinguished at UW-River Falls
A UW-River Falls building was temporarily evacuated Tuesday after a small fire in a heating unit.
A campus spokesman said River Falls firefighters were called at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 13 to the Kleinpell Fine Arts building for the fire, caused by a burned-out motor in a heating unit in the north stairwell. The fire filled the building with smoke.
Students and staff were allowed to re-enter the building just before 10 a.m., according to the university. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters continued ventilating the building, where classes resumed.
"In an abundance of caution, however, students and staff with personal safety or respiratory concerns are asked to use their own discretion on use of the facility throughout the remainder" of the day, according to the university's statement.