Child dies after being run over in Polk County driveway

The incident occurred while Flynn and his siblings were playing in the snow in the 500 block of 280th Street in the town of Farmington when an Osceola man began driving a panel van out of the driveway so it could be plowed.

The sheriff's department identified the driver as 54-year-old Arthur Elmquist. Deputies said Elmquist didn't see Flynn enter the circular driveway.

Flynn was taken to the Osceola hospital by private vehicle before he was transferred to Regions via air ambulance.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.