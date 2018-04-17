Search
    Child dies after being run over in Polk County driveway

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:30 p.m.

    A Polk County toddler died Monday after being run over in a driveway.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 1-year-old Abraham Flynn died at Regions Hospital after being airlifted from Osceola Medical Center following the crash, reported just after 10 a.m., April 16, 2018

    The incident occurred while Flynn and his siblings were playing in the snow in the 500 block of 280th Street in the town of Farmington when an Osceola man began driving a panel van out of the driveway so it could be plowed.

    The sheriff's department identified the driver as 54-year-old Arthur Elmquist. Deputies said Elmquist didn't see Flynn enter the circular driveway.

    Flynn was taken to the Osceola hospital by private vehicle before he was transferred to Regions via air ambulance.

    The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
