Search underway on Lake Pepin for missing boater

Minnesota authorities said a water search was underway for a Pepin man after he went missing on Lake Pepin.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that searchers were focused on the southern portion of the Mississippi River's Lake Pepin basin.

The Rochester, Minnesota, television station KTTC reported the missing man as a 61-year-old Pepin resident. The man was last seen Saturday night taking his boat, the Dragonfly, for a test run. He was described as being 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants, according to the report. The boat was found unoccupied Sunday morning.

Deputies said anyone with information about the missing man should call the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office at 651-565-3361.