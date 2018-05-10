Man hospitalized after 165-foot jump from High Bridge

Knudson said a deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call from the area and found a parked car, the registration from which matched the name on the caller’s outgoing voice message. The deputy went to the bridge and saw a man on it.

The man jumped after the officer identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy.

Knudson said the man landed on a river bank. The deputy scaled the steep, rocky descent and reached the man, where he was able to talk to him.

Since the terrain prohibited Wisconsin authorities from accessing the area, Washington County Sheriff’s Office water patrol officers reached the man from the Minnesota side, where a medical helicopter later arrived and flew the man to Regions.

Knudson said the man, who sustained extensive injuries, was in a hospital recovery unit as of Wednesday afternoon.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a resource for anyone experiencing a crisis. The toll-free number, 800-273-8255, connects callers to local certified crisis centers.