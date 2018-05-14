'Impressive response' turns up missing child in Somerset

Complicating matters was the exodus of thousands of fans departing the annual Northern Invasion concert at nearby Somerset Amphitheater. That intensified the sense of urgency for searchers, knowing that concertgoers would be flooding the streets, Knudson said.

He said the girl, who has special needs, was found less than a mile from the area where she was first reported missing — Belisle Street and Sunrise Drive.

Responding agencies included Stillwater fire, Bayport fire, United fire, New Richmond fire, Roberts fire, Somerset fire, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County fire, Lakeview EMS, Somerset rescue, St. Joseph first responders and St. Joseph fire.

"It was a cooperative work effort — a very impressive response by fire and EMS service," Knudson said. "They covered a lot of ground."