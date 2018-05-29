Man, woman airlifted after Wis. motorcycle crash

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said 47-year-old Robert Hoth and 50-year-old Cheri Hoth were airlifted after being thrown from the crash, reported at 7:06 p.m. May 18 in the town of Maiden Rock.

Deputies said the crash occurred on Highway 35 near 452nd Street, where the motorcycle, driven by Robert Hoth, ran into a deer. The crash sent the southbound bike into a ditch, where the Rochester residents were ejected.

They were flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Their conditions were not made available.

Deputies were assisted by the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, Pepin police, Lund fire, Plum City/Maiden Rock EMS, Ellsworth medics and Mayo One.