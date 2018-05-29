Hammond woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 57-year-old Brenda Soderberg was killed in the May 27 crash, reported at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 46 just south of Amery. She was the passenger in a pickup driven by 63-year-old Keith Soderberg, who was airlifted to Regions Hospital. The Hammond man was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

The driver of the second vehicle, 17-year-old Amery resident Kali Laqua, was also flown to Regions with severe injuries before being transferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. A hospital spokesman did not release information about her.

Laqua's passenger, 17-year-old Deer Park resident Galen Coy, was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No information was available about Coy's condition on Tuesday.

The Soderbergs had both been wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to deputies. Laqua was not belted at the time of the crash, deputies said, and it wasn't clear if Coy was buckled up.

A witness told officers the Laqua-driven black Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and nearly struck his vehicle. He said he then watched the F-150 strike the Soderberg truck, a Ford Ranger.

The crash — the third Polk County traffic fatality of 2018 — remains under investigation.