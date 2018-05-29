Search
    Hammond woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

    By Mike Longaecker on May 29, 2018 at 4:20 p.m.
    The driver of this pickup was critically injured and his passenger, also a Hammond resident, was killed after it collided head-on with a second pickup on May 27 outside Amery. Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office1 / 2
    Polk County authorities said the driver of this truck, an Amery teenager, was seriously injured after it struck another pickup head-on in traffic May 27. Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office2 / 2

    A Hammond woman was killed and two other people involved in a Memorial Day weekend crash were seriously injured, according to Polk County authorities.

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 57-year-old Brenda Soderberg was killed in the May 27 crash, reported at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 46 just south of Amery. She was the passenger in a pickup driven by 63-year-old Keith Soderberg, who was airlifted to Regions Hospital. The Hammond man was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

    The driver of the second vehicle, 17-year-old Amery resident Kali Laqua, was also flown to Regions with severe injuries before being transferred to Gillette Children's Hospital. A hospital spokesman did not release information about her.

    Laqua's passenger, 17-year-old Deer Park resident Galen Coy, was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No information was available about Coy's condition on Tuesday.

    The Soderbergs had both been wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to deputies. Laqua was not belted at the time of the crash, deputies said, and it wasn't clear if Coy was buckled up.

    A witness told officers the Laqua-driven black Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and nearly struck his vehicle. He said he then watched the F-150 strike the Soderberg truck, a Ford Ranger.

    The crash — the third Polk County traffic fatality of 2018 — remains under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
