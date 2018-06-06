Collision slows Highway 61 traffic Tuesday through Red Wing

READ MORE: Hastings man could see golf course embezzlement charge wiped clean | Mother seeks apology for special needs student hit by door

At approximately 8:15 a.m., a southbound Mercury Mariner turned left in front of a Honda Odyssey. The Odyssey struck the Mariner broadside, rolling it over near the stop sign at McDonald's coming off North Service Drive. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A Minnesota State trooper on the scene confirmed there were only minor injuries. The trooper said there was no evidence of impairment, however, distracted driving might have been involved.