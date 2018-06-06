Collision slows Highway 61 traffic Tuesday through Red Wing
A rollover crash on Highway 61 in Red Wing resulted in minor injuries early on the morning of June 5, 2018. The crash reduced traffic to one lane for 45 minutes.
READ MORE: Hastings man could see golf course embezzlement charge wiped clean | Mother seeks apology for special needs student hit by door
At approximately 8:15 a.m., a southbound Mercury Mariner turned left in front of a Honda Odyssey. The Odyssey struck the Mariner broadside, rolling it over near the stop sign at McDonald's coming off North Service Drive. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
A Minnesota State trooper on the scene confirmed there were only minor injuries. The trooper said there was no evidence of impairment, however, distracted driving might have been involved.