    Pierce County woman killed in ATV rollover

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:09 a.m.

    A 68-year-old Pierce County woman died Wednesday after an ATV rolled on top of her in a cow pasture.

    According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, a family member found the woman and called police at 6 p.m. June 6 from a rural Pierce County residence.

    The woman was operating a four-wheeled ATV with a chemical sprayer attached to the back rack while spraying weeds on a hillside in a cow pasture. The ATV lost its footing, rolled down the hillside and came to rest on the woman. The Pierce County Medical Examiner pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

    The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The name and address of the woman are being withheld pending family notification.

    Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth Medic, Pierce County Medical Examiner and the DNR assisted PCSO at the scene.

    This story will be updated as more details become available

