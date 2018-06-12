UPDATE: ATV crash victim was Martell clerk, Red Wing native

The victim was Janice Swanson of rural Beldenville. According to her obituary, Swanson was a Red Wing native who served as the town of Martell's clerk for more than 20 years.

According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, a family member found Swanson and called police at 6 p.m. June 6 from a rural Pierce County residence.

Swanson was operating a four-wheeled ATV with a chemical sprayer attached to the back rack while spraying weeds on a hillside in a cow pasture. The ATV lost its footing, rolled down the hillside and came to rest on her. The Pierce County Medical Examiner pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth Medic, Pierce County Medical Examiner and the DNR assisted PCSO at the scene.