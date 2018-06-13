Fatal crash reported in rural Hudson
St. Croix County authorities responded Wednesday morning to a fatal two-vehicle crash in rural Hudson.
According to Sheriff Scott Knudson, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at county roads E and I, just west of Willow River State Park.
The deceased was described only as a male — pending family notification. He was the lone occupant in a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle, the driver of which was treated at the scene.
Knudson said the crash is being reconstructed. More information on the crash will be posted as it becomes available.