    Fatal crash reported in rural Hudson

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:18 a.m.

    St. Croix County authorities responded Wednesday morning to a fatal two-vehicle crash in rural Hudson.

    According to Sheriff Scott Knudson, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at county roads E and I, just west of Willow River State Park.

    The deceased was described only as a male — pending family notification. He was the lone occupant in a vehicle that collided with a second vehicle, the driver of which was treated at the scene.

    Knudson said the crash is being reconstructed. More information on the crash will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
