    Update: Fatal crash victim ID'd as Somerset man

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:19 p.m.
    It was determined Pedro Luis Vera Cornier was driving a 2004 Chevy Aveo (left) that entered County Road E traffic on June 13 and was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta (right) driven by Anthony P. Herbst. Photos courtesy of St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

    A Somerset man was killed and a Houlton man was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash outside Hudson.

    The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Pedro Luis Vera Cornier was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:03 a.m. to county roads E and I in the town of St. Joseph for a two-vehicle crash. It was determined Vera Cornier was driving a 2004 Chevy Aveo that was found with severe driver’s-side damage.

    The other vehicle, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, was driven by 25-year-old Anthony P. Herbst, who sustained minor injuries before being taken to Hudson Hospital.

    Initial investigation revealed Vera Cornier was northbound on County Road I, where he stopped at a stop sign before entering the intersection where it was struck by the Herbst’s Volkswagen. Herbst was eastbound on County Road, where there is no stop sign.

    Both drivers were seatbelted, according to deputies.

    St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, Somerset fire, Lakeview EMS and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, St. Croix County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2018.

