Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Authorities suspect alcohol in Pierce County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:31 a.m.

    Two people from Minnesota were injured Sunday in a Pierce County crash that authorities said appeared to involve alcohol.

    Pierce County sheriff's deputies were alerted to the crash at 5:50 a.m. June 17 on Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff near County Road O. According to deputies, the vehicle, a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 26-year-old Elk River resident Kyiyoo Vinson, crashed and overturned several times in a ditch.

    Vinson had to be extricated from the SUV. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI before being taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed. A Regions spokeswoman said Monday that Vinson had since been discharged from the hospital.

    A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Elk River resident Desiree Delao, freed herself from the Expedition and was later taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

    A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but did not transport any patients.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Deputies and troopers were assisted at the scene by Red Wing firefighters, Red Wing ambulance, Ellsworth firefighters and North Memorial Air Care.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentsdiamond bluffCrash
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness