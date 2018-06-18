Authorities suspect alcohol in Pierce County crash

Vinson had to be extricated from the SUV. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI before being taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed. A Regions spokeswoman said Monday that Vinson had since been discharged from the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Elk River resident Desiree Delao, freed herself from the Expedition and was later taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but did not transport any patients.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Deputies and troopers were assisted at the scene by Red Wing firefighters, Red Wing ambulance, Ellsworth firefighters and North Memorial Air Care.