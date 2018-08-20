Injuries reported after Pierce County motorcycle crashes

Motorcyclist Greg A. Capocasa, 60, was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Deputies said the Prescott man was southbound on 1200th Street when he lost control of the off-road motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a ditch.

The crash remained under investigation.

A second crash was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, on County Road A near 370th Avenue in the town of Salem, where two motorcycles collided.

Deputies said motorcyclist Moises C. Mendoza, 48, Brooklyn Center, Minn., missed a curve in the road, lost control and went into the ditch, where he was thrown from the bike.

A trailing motorcycle driven by Damian J. Pereira, 27, Eden Prairie, Minn., tried avoiding the crash, but lost control and went into the same ditch, where he was also ejected.

Mendoza was transported by ambulance to a hospital, while Pereira was treated and released from the scene.