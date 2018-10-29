Update: Kelley Gallery owners killed in Polk County crash

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release, the dispatch center received a Sirius XM notification at 10:46 p.m. Oct. 27 that a red, 2017 Jaguar had airbag deployment on U.S. Highway 8, about one-quarter mile east of the south State Highway 46 intersection.

Upon arrival, deputies found a two-door Jaguar on the north side of Highway 8 on its roof. The car had been traveling eastbound on Highway 8 and appeared to have crossed over the westbound lanes of travel, entered the north ditch and struck a property access drive.

The car then became airborne and struck several trees before coming to rest on its roof at the edge of the woods/highway right of way, according to the report.

Donald and Robin Kelley, of Luck, Wisconsin, were pronounced dead by responding EMS personnel.

This incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Apple River Fire Department and First Responders, Amery Area Ambulance, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.